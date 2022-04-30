Ben Crane shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ben Crane hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Crane finished his day tied for 98th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 262 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Crane chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Crane to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Crane had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Crane to 3 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crane to 4 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Crane had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Crane to 3 over for the round.

At the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Crane had a 289-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 15-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Crane to 1 over for the round.