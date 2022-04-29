Austin Smotherman shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Austin Smotherman hit 11 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Smotherman stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 170-yard par-3 13th. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Smotherman's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smotherman had a 219 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 5 under for the round.