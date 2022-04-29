Austin Cook shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Austin Cook hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 first, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Cook hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Cook chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Cook hit his 101 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Cook's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.