Armando Favela shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Armando Favela chips in for eagle at Mexico Open
In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Armando Favela chips in from just off the green to make eagle at the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Armando Favela hit 4 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Favela finished his day tied for 105th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the par-5 18th, Favela chipped in his third shot from 25 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Favela to 2 under for the round.
Favela got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Favela to 1 under for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Favela chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Favela to even-par for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Favela had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Favela to 2 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Favela's tee shot went 157 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
