Armando Favela shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Armando Favela hit 4 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Favela finished his day tied for 105th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the par-5 18th, Favela chipped in his third shot from 25 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Favela to 2 under for the round.

Favela got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Favela to 1 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Favela chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Favela to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Favela had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Favela to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Favela's tee shot went 157 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.