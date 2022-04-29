  • Arjun Atwal finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Arjun Atwal chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Arjun Atwal chips in for birdie at Mexico Open

