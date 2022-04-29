Arjun Atwal finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Arjun Atwal hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 105th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Atwal got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Atwal to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Atwal had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Atwal to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to even for the round.

Atwal missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Atwal got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Atwal hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Atwal to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Atwal chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to even-par for the round.