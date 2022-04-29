Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Anirban Lahiri hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Lahiri hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.