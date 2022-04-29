Strong putting brings Andrew Putnam an even-par round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Andrew Putnam's his second shot went 24 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Putnam's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.