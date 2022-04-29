Andrew Novak shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Andrew Novak hit 3 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Trey Mullinax, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Novak's 177 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Novak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 5 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 6 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Novak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Novak to 4 under for the round.