Alvaro Ortiz rebounds from poor front in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alvaro Ortiz hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ortiz finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Alvaro Ortiz got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alvaro Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Ortiz's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ortiz's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Ortiz hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Ortiz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 2 under for the round.