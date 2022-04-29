Alex Smalley shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Alex Smalley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day in 2nd at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Smalley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Smalley sank his approach from 165 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

Smalley hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Smalley hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.