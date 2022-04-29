Adam Svensson shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Adam Svensson hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 third, Svensson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Svensson's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Svensson's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Svensson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.