Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Adam Schenk hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Adam Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After having to take a second tee shot on the 17th hole, Schenk hit his second tee to right rough, which didn't save him from further trouble as he ended the hole with a quadruple bogey. This moved Schenk to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Schenk's 176 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Schenk hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.