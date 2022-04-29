Adam Long posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, and Brandon Hagy; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Adam Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Long chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Long chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.