Abraham Ancer putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-5 12th, Abraham Ancer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Ancer's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Ancer's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Ancer chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.