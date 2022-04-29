-
Aaron Wise shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Wise sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Mexico Open
In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Wise hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.
