Aaron Wise shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Wise hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.