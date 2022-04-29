-
Aaron Rai shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Rai chips it tight to set up birdie at Mexico Open
In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Rai's 119 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Rai chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Rai's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Rai chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
