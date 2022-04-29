  • Aaron Rai shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Rai chips it tight to set up birdie at Mexico Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.