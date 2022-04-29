Aaron Rai shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Rai's 119 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Rai chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Rai's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Rai chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.