Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Baddeley hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 105th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Baddeley's 210 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Baddeley's tee shot went 232 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Baddeley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 under for the round.