Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 637-yard par-5 12th. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

At the 585-yard par-5 14th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Clark to 2 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Clark hit his 227 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.