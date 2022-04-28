-
Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wyndham Clark drains 12-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wyndham Clark makes a 12-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
Clark hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 637-yard par-5 12th. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
At the 585-yard par-5 14th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Clark to 2 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Clark hit his 227 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
