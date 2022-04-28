Wesley Bryan putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Wesley Bryan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Wesley Bryan's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Bryan had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Bryan's 86 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.