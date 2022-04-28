Vince Whaley shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vince Whaley hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

At the 498-yard par-4 second, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

At the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Whaley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Whaley chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Whaley his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Whaley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 4 over for the round.