Vaughn Taylor shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 119 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.