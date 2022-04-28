Tyler Duncan shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

After a 264 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 11th green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Duncan's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Duncan's tee shot went 178 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.