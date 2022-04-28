Turk Pettit putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Turk Pettit hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Turk Pettit got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Turk Pettit to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Pettit had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pettit to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Pettit hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Pettit had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettit to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Pettit reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Pettit hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th. This moved Pettit to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Pettit had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pettit to 1 over for the round.