Trey Mullinax shoots 7-under 64 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Trey Mullinax hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Mullinax had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Mullinax's 96 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

At the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Mullinax had a 311-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 8-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Mullinax hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

Mullinax hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mullinax to 6 under for the round.

Mullinax tee shot went 151 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 6 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 7 under for the round.