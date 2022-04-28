Tony Finau finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tony Finau hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

After a 257 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Finau hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Finau got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Finau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.