Tommy Gainey shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tommy Gainey hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 15th, Gainey's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.

Gainey got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Gainey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 3 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Gainey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Gainey chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gainey chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.