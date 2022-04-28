Taylor Moore finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Taylor Moore hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Moore got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Moore's 185 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Moore hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Moore chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Moore hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Moore's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.