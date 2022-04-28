Sung Kang shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Kang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.