Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a 281 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Jaeger's 144 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.