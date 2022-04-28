Seung-Yul Noh shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Seung-Yul Noh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Noh had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Noh hit an approach shot from 132 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Noh chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 11th green, Noh suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noh at 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Noh hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Noh's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his approach went 53 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.