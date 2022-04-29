Seth Reeves shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Seth Reeves hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 11th green, Reeves suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reeves at 3 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Reeves's tee shot went 152 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Reeves's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reeves to 6 over for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 7 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Reeves missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Reeves to 7 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 6 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Reeves hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Reeves to 5 over for the round.