  • Sebastián Muñoz shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sebastián Muñoz makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Sebastián Muñoz sinks a 24-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sebastián Muñoz makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.