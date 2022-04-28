Sebastián Muñoz shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Muñoz's 144 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.