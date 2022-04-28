-
-
Scott Stallings putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Scott Stallings drives green and birdies No. 7 at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Scott Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Stallings hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
Stallings got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
-
-