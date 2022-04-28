Scott Stallings putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Scott Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Stallings hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

Stallings got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.