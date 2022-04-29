-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
Piercy got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Piercy hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Piercy chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Piercy hit his 92 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
Piercy tee shot went 231 yards to the fringe and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 1 under for the round.
