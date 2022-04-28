Scott Gutschewski shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Scott Gutschewski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a 315 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Gutschewski had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Gutschewski hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 4 under for the round.