  • Scott Brown shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Brown makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Brown's 15-footer to birdie No. 15 at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Brown makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.