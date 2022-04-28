Scott Brown shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Brown hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brown chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Brown at even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Brown hit his 276 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Brown chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brown to 4 under for the round.

Brown got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Brown chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Brown hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 5 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 6 under for the round.