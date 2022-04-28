-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira nearly aces No. 13 to set up birdie at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
After a 275 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Kodaira's 164 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Kodaira hit his tee shot 304 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kodaira at 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Kodaira hit his 87 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.
At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.
