7-over 78 by Santiago De la Fuente in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Santiago De la Fuente hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, De la Fuente got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved De la Fuente to 1 over for the round.

De la Fuente got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving De la Fuente to 2 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, De la Fuente's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, De la Fuente had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved De la Fuente to 2 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh, De la Fuente had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving De la Fuente to 3 over for the round.

De la Fuente got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving De la Fuente to 4 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, De la Fuente had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving De la Fuente to 5 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, De la Fuente got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing De la Fuente to 6 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, De la Fuente chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved De la Fuente to 5 over for the round.

De la Fuente got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving De la Fuente to 6 over for the round.

De la Fuente tee shot went 251 yards to the left rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing De la Fuente to 7 over for the round.