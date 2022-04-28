Sangmoon Bae shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sangmoon Bae hit 4 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Bae got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.

Bae hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bae to even-par for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

At the 498-yard par-4 second, Bae got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bae's 232 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to even for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Bae had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bae to 2 under for the round.