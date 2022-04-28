-
Sangmoon Bae shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sangmoon Bae's tight tee shot at flag and birdie at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sangmoon Bae makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sangmoon Bae hit 4 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Bae got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.
Bae hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bae to even-par for the round.
On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.
At the 498-yard par-4 second, Bae got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Bae's 232 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to even for the round.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Bae had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bae to 2 under for the round.
