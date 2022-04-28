Sahith Theegala shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Theegala's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Theegala's 193 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Theegala chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.