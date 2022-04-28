-
Ryan Blaum putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Blaum holes 11-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ryan Blaum makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ryan Blaum hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Ryan Blaum got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryan Blaum to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Blaum chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Blaum chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Blaum chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Blaum to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Blaum chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blaum to 5 under for the round.
