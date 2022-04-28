Ryan Blaum putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ryan Blaum hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Ryan Blaum got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryan Blaum to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Blaum chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Blaum chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Blaum chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Blaum to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Blaum chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blaum to 5 under for the round.