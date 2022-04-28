Ryan Armour shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Armour hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Armour to even-par for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Armour got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.