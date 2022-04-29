Russell Knox shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Russell Knox hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 4 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Knox chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.