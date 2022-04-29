Roger Sloan putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 first round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Roger Sloan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Roger Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Roger Sloan to 1 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.

Sloan tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Sloan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sloan to 5 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 4 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.