Roberto Díaz shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Roberto Díaz hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a 315 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Díaz chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Díaz to 1 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Díaz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Díaz to even-par for the round.

Díaz got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Díaz to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Díaz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Díaz to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Díaz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Díaz to 1 over for the round.