Robert Streb shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Robert Streb hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Streb chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Streb chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Streb had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

Streb got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streb to 4 over for the round.