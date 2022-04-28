-
-
Robert Garrigus shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Robert Garrigus sinks a 21-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Robert Garrigus makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Robert Garrigus hit 6 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
At the 498-yard par-4 second, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Garrigus at 1 under for the round.
Garrigus stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 208-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Garrigus's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Garrigus hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.
-
-