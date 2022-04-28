Ricky Barnes shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ricky Barnes hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Barnes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

At the 498-yard par-4 second, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Barnes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Barnes chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Barnes tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 82 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Barnes's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 3 over for the round.