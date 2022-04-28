Richy Werenski finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Richy Werenski hit 4 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

After a 289 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 first, Werenski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Werenski hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Werenski had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Werenski hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

At the 585-yard par-5 14th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Werenski to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.