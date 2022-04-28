Richard Johnson shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Richard Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Johnson's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.